Did WWE Give Away Women’s Money In The Bank Spoiler?

Did WWE just let a fearless cat slip out of the bag? With only days before the first ever Women’s Money In The Bank match, WWE dropped a tweet that has many fans scratching their heads.

Six men will battle. Six women will collide. History will be made at @WWE #MITB, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/zr1mrIEO3B — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2017

In the tweet, WWE says “Six men will battle. Six women will collide. History will be made at WWE #MITB, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p only on WWE Network.”

Currently, there are only five women scheduled to take place in the historic women’s match. Was the tweet simply a mistake by the WWE’s social media department? As careful as WWE usually is with their messaging, we’d be a little surprised if this was a simple slip of the keys.

With the men’s MITB match set at 6, could the women soon be adding another to the mix? The current competitors are Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina and Natalya.

Lana, who wanted to be in the bout, will instead be facing Women’s Champion, Naomi, on the same card. The only name that would make sense to be added to the match would be none other than former Divas Champion, Nikki Bella.

The last time we saw Nikki Bella in a WWE ring, she was putting a ring on her finger at WrestleMania 33 before riding off into the sunset with her new fiance, John Cena. Two months later, a new Instagram post may have teased her WWE comeback.

Nikki posted a photo of herself in her wrestling gear with the simple message, “Hi Bella Army, I miss you.”

Hi Bella Army, I miss you ❤ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

While the post may seem innocent enough on its own, hardcore Bella fans will remember that Nikki’s last post before taking her WWE hiatus mentioned that when the time was right, she’d put her gear back on and make her return.

Nikki’s post stated, “This isn’t goodbye, just need time to heal. When the day is right I will be back and hopefully then…. BRIE MODE will be ACTIVATED! Can’t wait for the day I can lace up my kicks, throw on my jersey, put on my SnapBack and come back home. Until then…. Stay Fearless Bella Army!

If you take her at her word, that SnapBack may reveal she’s ready to get back in the ring.

Considering Nikki is the longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history, it would be a shame if she were not able to get back in time to compete in the historic, first ever, women’s Money In The Bank match at the upcoming pay per view.

John Cena confirmed that he will be making his return to SmackDown Live on July 4th. Could today’s Twitter post from the WWE reveal that Nikki will be back even sooner?