Did Charlotte Turn Babyface On SmackDown Live?

The Queen of the WWE and the best heel in the women’s division over the last year has seemingly completed her unexpected babyface turn on SmackDown. Thanks to the newly formed faction of Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and James Ellsworth, Charlotte has found a valid reason to get the fans back on her side.

It began last week when Charlotte’s Women’s Championship match with Naomi was interrupted by the Welcoming Committee’s beatdown and it continued tonight when the four time Raw Women’s Champ made a dramatic return to the ring to help Naomi take on Nattie and Carmella.

Charlotte’s heroics were not enough as a James Ellsworth distraction allowed Carmella to roll up Naomi for the surprise victory.

After the match, Becky Lynch teased taking the Committee up on their offer to join the group, but instead sided with Naomi and Charlotte to set up a clear divide in the Blue Brand’s women’s division.

A fire has been LIT under 👸 @MsCharlotteWWE as this officially becomes a TAG TEAM MATCH on #SDLive!

The crowd was fully behind Charlotte as she Wooo’d her way back into their hearts, but will she be as effective as a babyface as she was a heel? Her first run as a face fell very flat. The sudden turn also gives a storyline reason to keep the former champ away from Naomi’s title for a few months as Naomi builds up her credibility.

