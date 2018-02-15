Dean Ambrose And Renee Young Are Officially Married

I’m not going to say we told you so, but we told you so. Yesterday we reported that Dean Ambrose was spotted wearing a ring on Raw. Then, last night before SmackDown we also noticed that Renee Young was also wearing a ring during her interview with Daniel Bryan.

Pretty sleuth detective work, I know.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone from the WWE Universe became even more suspicious and discovered a public record in Washoe County, NV which revealed that Dean Ambrose and Renee Young filed a marriage application back in October 2016.

The news was confirmed last night when Kevin Owens appeared on Talking Smack last night and congratulated Renee Young but didn’t specify what he was congratulating her for. Both Young and Shane McMahon acted confused and Shane said, “I don’t know if we’re talking about that.”

Young later confirmed the speculation on Twitter:

Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ☺️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017

Considering Young recently revealed that she was getting death threats from obsessed Ambrose fans, it’s no surprise this wedding would be kept under wraps.

The fact that a fan dug up their marriage records certainly would confirm that a few people may be too invested with the couple.

In an interview with Vegas Seven, Ambrose confirmed that he’s had a few stalkers.

“I have a particular demographic. I think I appeal to a lot of people who might have problems of their own [and] they relate to me. It’s cool when you can help and inspire people and stuff, but sometimes people just attach to you for strange reasons, [and] their behavior is not the best. I’ve been stalked.”

The secret wedding between Ambrose and Young stands in stark contrast to the engagement WWE fans were treated to at WrestleMania between John Cena and Nikki Bella.

Ambrose and Youn’g wedding is reminiscent of another WWE star’s recent nuptials as Sasha Banks recently admitted she intentionally hid her wedding details to keep away “crazy fans.”

For a wedding present, Vince McMahon sent Dean Ambrose to Raw and left Renee Young on Smackdown so the two will be forced to spend most of their time apart. Not cool. We would like to congratulate the newlyweds and wish them a lifetime of happiness.

MORE WWE:

Finn Balor Injured On Raw

Two New Tag Teams Added To SmackDown

Did WWE Find A Way Around The Broken Hardy Gimmick