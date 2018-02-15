Diamond Dallas Page to Be at RAW Next Week

While we don’t know if it will start things off, the February 19th episode of RAW will most certainly have a “BANG!”

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page will be a part of the Phoenix, Arizona show. As to what he’ll be doing, no one is quite sure. However, given WWE surge towards WrestleMania, we can assume that his segment will be interesting. But at 61-years old, don’t expect the perpetual fan favorite to get physical.

DDP joined Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix Rick Rude, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Long before the RKO became a meme, DDP was helping WCW win the Monday Night Wars with his version, the Diamond Cutter. Page’s wrestling resume speaks for itself. A three-time WCW World Champion, United States Champion, Television Champion, and Tag Team Champion, Page is the fourth WCW Triple Crown Champion (behind the likes of Ric Flair, Lex Luger, and Sting). While his WWE career was cut short in 2002 due to nagging injuries, Page would make sporadic appearances on WWE programs, even appearing at WrestleMania 32 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Page, a wrestling veteran of more than a decade, stepped away from the wrestling ring and established his own health and fitness business aptly called DDPYoga. Several Hall of Famers thanked DDP for the program and for him helping them recover from their addiction of all sorts and to get them back in shape and in all-around improved health. Such notable names are Scott Hall and Jake “the Snake” Roberts, which both were documented in the Roberts documentary last year.