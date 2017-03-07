Date And Location Revealed For WWE Backlash

Get ready for more CM Punk chants because last night it was revealed to the crowd in Chicago that WWE will be coming back to Chicago for this year’s Backlash pay per view.

The event will take place at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It was also revealed the event will be a Smackdown branded event. Smackdown also hosted the 2016 Backlash PPV, which was the first Backlash event since 2009.

The updated 2017 WWE pay-per-view event calendar (confirmed events) is below:

April 2nd

Wrestlemania 33

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

April 30th

WWE Payback (RAW)

SAP Center – San Jose, CA

May 21st

WWE Backlash (Smackdown)

Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

June 4th

WWE Extreme Rules (RAW)

Royal Farms Arena – Baltimore, MD

June 18th

WWE Money In The Bank (Smackdown)

Scottrade Center – St. Louis, MO

August 20th

WWE Summerslam

Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

November 19th

WWE Survivor Series

Toyota Center – Houston, TX

To get a better idea of who might be in the WWE Championship driver’s seat by the time Backlash rolls around, tune in tonight to Smackdown LIVE as Randy Orton takes on AJ Styles to determine the number one contender for Bray Wyatt‘s title.

