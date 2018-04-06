WWE Rumor: Jeff Jarrett to Replace Daniel Bryan as SmackDown GM

Now that Daniel Bryan is once again a WWE Superstar, he’ll likely be hanging over his SmackDown General Manager duties to a successor. So far, Nikki Bella and Hulk Hogan have been rumored for the job, and now a new name just got tossed in the hat.

According to Cagesideseats, there’s belief that Jef Jarrett may be the one the assume the reigns of the Blue Brand. He’s also been attached to a segment at WrestleMania, but right now the facts are still limited.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Jarrett as a SmackDown GM could prove to be a useful idea. Having already worked in a similar position for TNA/Impact, Jarrett could be a convincing on-screen authority figure. Not to mention he comes with far less baggage than Hogan.

Jarrett’s name is hardly random, either, as he’ll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Friday, April 6ht.

Jarrett spoke to NBC Sports in light of the news and revealed that this is an honor not just to him personally, but to his entire family who has been involved in the wrestling business for several generations.

“It’s a humbling honor and I will be accepting it on behalf of just not myself, but my wife Karen, who has had to go through ups and downs. My dad, my stepmom, my uncle, who just passed away. My grandfather, my grandmother on the other side of my family,” Jarrett said.

There isn’t a place Jarrett hasn’t’ wrestled in his long career, but despite his success, Jarrett is still surprised that WWE chose to indicate him.

“Quite frankly I’ve thought about that. Who am I? Why am I going in now? They asked and I had to do a head-scratcher because it was literally a shock,” he said. “There are less than 200 wrestlers in the Hall of Fame and you think about the thousands of guys that have laced up the boots and I’m going to be one of those 200. It just doesn’t seem right in my brain.”

For Jarrett, the ceremony at WrestleMania weekend marks a profound instance of synchronicity.

“When I first heard about it I looked at my calendar and saw that the date of the ceremony is April 6, 2018 and April 6 of 1986 was the day that I had my very first match. So 32 years to the day is sort of surreal,” he said.