Daniel Bryan Shares First Comments Since Being Medically Cleared by WWE

Tuesday afternoon, jubilation struck the WWE Universe when it was announced Daniel Bryan was permitted to make an in-ring comeback. And now, Bryan himself has addressed the wonderful news.

“Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I’m glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight,” he wrote.

There’s no telling when WWE finally cleared Bryan to make his return, but the former WWE Champion has been hard at work since 2016 to prove he’s able to compete.

Bryan’s quest to return has been responsible for its own rumor mill with myths ranging from him winning the 2018 Royal Rumble to joining Cody Rhodes on the independent circuit.

However, it looks like the speculation will reach a new high as we try to figure exactly what WWE will do with the current SmackDown GM. If we had to guess, Bryan will find his way into the rivalry between Shane McMahon, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Now the biggest question is now if Daniel Bryan will ever return to WWE’s ring, but how active of a Superstar he can be. Will WWE be hyper-conservative with his matches? Will Bryan wrestle a different style? Will he remain SmackDown’s GM?

These are all questions that will be answered in time, starting with tonight’s episode of SmackDown.