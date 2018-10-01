Daniel Bryan Defends Wife Brie Bella After She Knocked WWE Diva Liv Morgan Unconscious

WWE star Daniel Bryan defended his wife Brie Bella on Twitter Monday after she knocked Liv Morgan unconscious during last week’s RAW.

During the Sept. 24 RAW match between the WWE Divas, Bella performed several Yes Kicks right into Morgan’s face. The last one caused Morgan to slump and fall over. She needed to be carried to her corner to tag Ruby Riott and get out of the ring. Sarah Logan then helped Morgan over to the WWE ringside physician.

Morgan was later diagnosed with a concussion and has yet to be cleared to perform. In the meantime, she is still touring with the WWE, reports The Ring Report.

On Monday, Bryan shared several messages on Twitter to defend his wife, insisting it was a mistake. He also said Bella has been subject to a “constant barrage of social media attacks.”

“I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks. Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens,” Bryan wrote.

“Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Bri did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself,” Bryan wrote. “Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. #EndCyberbullying.”

“Liv hasn’t been wrestling for a long time. Yeah, she spent time in NXT, she’s on the main roster now, but Liv is not getting a lot of great reps in the ring,” Dudley explained on Busted Open Radio. “It’s not like, she’s in six-mans, but it’s not like she’s out there in a lot of singles matches where she’s truly being able to get those reps in that she needs where she understands how to do everything.”

Morgan continued, “So you could tell by the way Liv was feeding her body to Brie, that she was feeding in an incorrect way. Normally, you don’t want to have your shoulders rolled in and your head down when you’re taking those kicks. You want to have your shoulders back and your chin up. You want to have your chest exposed. Basically, the ‘yes’ kick is a clothesline with your shin.”

