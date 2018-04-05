Watch: Daniel Bryan Attempts First Backflip in Three Years

In all of the excitement surround Daniel Bryan‘s sudden return to WWE action, there’s one question that no one wants to mention: can he still do it?

A multitude of reports have indicated that Bryan maintained a training program in his absence from wrestling, but some things can’t be simulated—like backflips from the top rope.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since his miraculous comeback began, WWE cameras have been a constant presence in Bryan’s shadow. But now that WrestleMania 34 is just hours away, their coverage Bryan has reached the realm of all access.

In the video above, a WWE camera crew caught Bryan in what could have been an awkward moment. Thankfully the 4-time WWE stuck the backflip’s landing like he hadn’t missed a day.

But a perfect landing in front of a few camera people is a little different than attempting it in front of 80,000 fans in the Superdome. But on April 8th, that’s what Bryan will hope to do as he and Shane McMahon look to exact their revenge on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

However, Shane is dealing with his own set of medical complications. The good news is that we’ll see Shane compete alongside Daniel Bryan in New Orleans. The bad news is that Shane’s involvement will likely be limited. Per The Observer, that tag match with KO and Sami is being constructed to protect Shane. But given Shane’s propensity for OMG moments, we can’t help but imagine he finds a way to steal the show.

Just a week ago, it was likely Daniel Bryan who may have needed the extra cushion to hide ring rust, but now, he’ll have to step into a more prominent role. WWE now faces the challenge of striking a delicate balance where they tell a compelling story while still ensuring the health of both Bryan and Shane.

Regardless of the outcome, it sounds like Shane is set to miss some time after WrestleMania. While he’ll be back, the futures of Owens and Zayn are far less certain. A WrestleMania loss keeps the diabolical pair of Candanians unemployed, or at least on Tuesday nights.

Rumors of a post-WrestleMania Superstar Shake-Up will be an interesting undercurrent to keep an eye on, but at the moment it appears that KO and Sami may be destined for a move to Monday nights. A win over Daniel Bryan in his first match back from The Underworld would rob the WWE Universe of a euphoric moment.

But then again, that may be the perfect plan.