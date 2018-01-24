Daniel Bryan Announces Plans for Cruiserweight Title Following Enzo Amore’s Release

WWE made clear their plans for 205 Live on Tuesday night as this week’s edition of 205 Live after SmackDown went off the air.

Daniel Bryan opened the show and announced that Enzo Amore has indeed been stripped of the cruiserweight title. Bryan also announced that Amore will no longer be part of the 205 Live roster or show. This is course a massive change for the show, which had been built around Amore now for several months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Further, Bryan said that on next week’s 205 Live show, a new General Manager for 205 Live will be announced. One would assume the new General Manager will announce a tournament to crown a new WWE cruiserweight champion.

#SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan announces that #205Live will get a brand-new General Manager NEXT WEEK, and that person will address the #Cruiserweight Championship situation. pic.twitter.com/0JR662P0ZR — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018

All of this follows WWE‘s official announcement that they had released Amore earlier in the day on Tuesday. This all stems from an alleged sexual assault by Amore last fall. The story broke recently, and evidently WWE viewed the situation as serious enough to release Amore from the company.

Amore has issued an official statement and denied the allegations. The statement was issued through an attorney as Amore begins fighting the allegations.