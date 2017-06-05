Neville Retains Cruiserweight Championship In Extreme Rules Submission Match

Neville is still King of the Cruiserweights. Tonight at Extreme Rules, he retained his title in a vicious submission match that tested the limits and endurance of both the champ and his opponent, Austin Aries.

Neville started the match strong with a fierce chest slap and high flying moves. Austin Aries retaliated with kicks and going straight for the submission holds early on. But The King of the Cruiserweights repeatedly went after Aries’ arm and knee with holds like The Dragon Screw.

Aries managed to hit the champ with multiple ear claps, and repeated attempts at The Rings of Saturn and The Last Chancery. Each came close to a finish, but the agonized champ Neville managed to escape each hold. Aries pursued out of the ring, slamming Neville into the barricade and making him eat the apron.

Aries connected a Sunset Flip power bomb and managed to lock in the Last Chancery, but Neville inched out of the ring only to be caught in ANOTHER Last Chancery. He tapped this time, but it did not count as he was out side the ring.

Once back in the ring things again turned in his favor. In the end it was Neville who subdued Aries with a thunderous Falcon Arrow off the top ropes that allowed him to lock in the Rings of Saturn and retain his title, leaving his opponent limp in the ring.

Neville turned heel to join the Cruiserweight division in December of last year and has completely owned the purple roped division ever since.

The heated rivalry between Neville and Austin Aries has been the lone high spot for the poorly received 205 Live scene. The two men have faced off at the last three pay per views in a row.

During the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff, Aries had the champion locked in the Last Chancery, but Neville managed to escape with an eye gouge before landing the with a Red Arrow. The feud continued at WWE Payback where Aries once again had his signature move locked in before Neville was able to grab the referee and force the DQ.

With Aries now clearly in the rearview, who will be next to step up and challenge Neville’s throne?

