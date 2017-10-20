Jim Ross Makes Bold Statement Regarding Connor McGregor in WWE

Like his UFC peer Ronda Rousey, Connor McGregor’s name seemingly can’t stay out of WWE-related headlines. The saga of “will he or won’t he” may be just beginning, but according to Jim Ross, McGregor will one day step into WWE’s square circle.

Ross appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd recently and made a few emphatic statements regarding McGregor’s WWE future.

“I know that he’s an amazing performer and amazing talent,” he said. “And I have a great respect for the UFC, everything they do, and him. There’s no way you can convince me will not earn a massive check from Vince McMahon someday in the future,” asserted Ross.

However, Ross wanted to qualify his guarantee by saying that McGregor in WWE won’t lead to years of matches, rather just one massive contest.

“It will not be a career deal, it will be a one-off special occasion, massive promotion. I would suggest maybe at a WrestleMania somewhere down the road. The attraction’s there, the marketing’s there, the money’s there. Why not make it happen? And so I think Conor is guaranteed for that, and I also think that Conor’s not done in the Octagon, either. I think that he’s a competitor. He likes to prove he’s the alpha male” explained the WWE Hall of Famer.

Both sides are clearly interested in one another, but neither is eager to make the first move; likely because it’s just not necessary at the moment. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Stephanie McMahon divulged her an the company’s interest in the MMA star.

“I think Conor would be a perfect fit with WWE,” McMahon said. “He certainly has the personality and the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he’s very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger,” she said.

There’s a long history of MMA stars crossing over into pro wrestling. Go back to the 1990s and observe that Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn, the two biggest UFC stars of that era, crossed into professional wrestling and had success. Shamrock, in particular, was a big draw with WWE for several years.

McGregor would be a huge signing if WWE were to work out some type of story to get him involved in the company. He’s previously tried to bring some attention to himself through the wrestling world by calling out several professional wrestlers, including John Cena.

McGregor is, of course, coming off one of the biggest drawing PPVs of all time. His recent boxing match against Floyd Mayweather saw McGregor excel far beyond anyone’s wildest dreams in his first-ever professional boxing fight. Perhaps his WWE debut could do the same.

