CM Punk’s Wrestling Return Was A Hoax

Earlier today the wrestling world (myself included) lost their minds when it appeared that CM Punk was finally making his return to the squared circle.

Unfortunately, the tweet, “I am delighted to announce that CM Punk will participate in our 128 man tournament starting June 10th in Liverpool” that appeared to come from 5 Star promoter, Daniel Hinkles, was a hoax.

5 Star caught wind of the news and quickly took to Twitter put out the fire.

TO BE CLEAR the @danielhinkles account is a fake account. This tweet was not made by anybody affiliated with 5 Star Wrestling pic.twitter.com/MzAN3tM4Dj — #5StarWrestling (@5StarWrestling) May 21, 2017

Earlier in the week, the real Hinkles floated out a legitimate offer to Punk.

“We’ve been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.”

“It doesn’t get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes back to wrestling it will be one of those epic moments – I want that to be with 5 Star Wrestling, right here in the UK. A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too. We are hugely ambitious. When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk‘s name is on everybody’s wish list and we’re willing to spend big to make it happen. I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn’t have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about.”

The Straight Edge Savior left the WWE in 2014 and has been critical of the business ever since his WWE sudden exit. A few months after his wrestling departure, the Straight Edge Savior signed a deal with the UFC that led to one pay per view fight against Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

After his brutal first round loss, fans have been anxiously awaiting to see what Punk‘s next move would be. With his mixed martial arts career seemingly on hold the former WWE Champion is currently starring as a cast member on MTV‘s reality show, The Challenge.

It seemed reasonable that if Punk was willing to do an MTV reality show that he’d consider sticking it to the WWE by wrestling in the UK for a cool million. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

While Punk may not be stepping inside a wrestling ring anytime soon, you can be sure to hear plenty of chants for the former WWE Champion at tonight’s WWE Backlash pay per view taking place in his hometown of Chicago.