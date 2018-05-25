CM Punk’s Legal Team Pushing for Trial with WWE Doctor

CM Punk is getting ready for his second UFC fight next month in Chicago, but that’s not the only major topic that must be taking up space in his thoughts these days.

Punk’s ongoing lawsuit situation with WWE and WWE doctor Chris Amann had looked to be headed for a settlement just days ago, but new reports indicate that Punk is pushing for the situation to go to a jury trial.

Amann filed a libel and slander lawsuit against both Punk and independent wrestler Colt Cabana based on comments that were made on a 2014 edition of Cabana’s podcast, The Art of Wrestling. Amann seeks $1 million in damages.

The case was reportedly delayed last Monday because the sides had been discussing a possible settlement, but this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Punk and his attorneys are now pushing for a trial.

According to the Observer, “the defense (Punk’s team) has worked long and hard on building a case for trial. Anything is possible but the defense is ready and prepared for a jury trial.”

Punk does have a lot to lose in a jury trial because a loss would mean a large payment to Amann. If Punk’s side were to prevail, Amann would need to repay Punk’s legal fees. Meltzer speculates in the Observer that a win for Punk would be a large moral victory for him, even if it would mean very little to WWE if Amann lost (Meltzer’s words) and Punk was victorious. Punk believes that WWE is financing the lawsuit for Amann and stated as such during UFC media sessions a couple of year’s ago, so if Amann was to lose, in that scenario, WWE would cover Amann’s payment of Punk’s legal fees and probably barely notice it in their finances.

During an interview with AXS TV in 2016, Punk was asked if Vince McMahon or anyone with WWE had wished him luck in his debut fight against Mickey Gall. Punk said, “No, he’s currently bankrolling a lawsuit against me, so I don’t think he’s going to be reaching out.”

Punk will be facing Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on June 9 at Chicago’s United Center. After a devastating loss against Mickey Gall in his debut back in 2016, Punk is hoping for a big victory in front of his hometown crowd to get his UFC careering going in a positive direction.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the 2016 AXS TV quote]