Former WWE Superstar Christy Hemme Expecting Quadruplets in January

Christy Hemme, 2004 Diva Search winner turned WWE Superstar announced back in September that she’d was pregnant with quadruplets.When they arrive in January her and her family could account for exactly 20% of the Royal Rumble.

In preparation for the big day, Hemme and her husband have already named their upcoming children: Hemme Lee Patterson, Jagger James Patterson, Quinn Eugene Patterson, and Sunni Sue Patterson.

Hemme’s brightest moment in WWE came at WrestleMania 21 where she challenged Stacy Keibler for the Women’s Championship. She would leave the company in 2005 and jump TNA where she would compete until 2009. since then Hemme was used as a ring announcer and interview for the promotion now known at Impact. She announced her departure from the company in 2016.

For now, the 37-year old will have her hands full raising a Fatal 4-Way.