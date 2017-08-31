Chris Jericho’s Prophecy Comes True: Enzo Amore Joins 205 Live

Enzo Amore is officially a Cruiserweight and Chris Jericho is officially a soothsayer.

After SmackDown went off the air, most WWE fans likely thought that their penance as wrestling lovers had been served. The SummerSlam festivities supplied nearly 14 hours of wrestling to consume,so tuning into 205 Live for more wrestling just wasn’t going to happen for most fans.

If they could have just hung in there a little longer.

During Cruiserweight Champion, Neville’s promo, Enzo Amore’s music blared through the Barclays Center and fans erupted. Below is the video.

We’ll get to Amore’s impact in a second but we want to address how perfectly Jericho hit this nail on the head.

Back in May, Jericho joined Busted Open Radio and discussed the short comings of 205 Live. As a former Cruiserweight himself, Y2J knows a little about that division, so he made a suggestion — one that looks like it may play out exactly.

“I think if you put Enzo Amore as a Cruiserweight, and put Enzo versus Neville for the title, have Enzo win it, watch people get interested in the Cruiserweight division,” Jericho said.

In the same moment Ezno’s music hit, 205 Live peaked in popularity.

“And people at home going ‘Argh! Enzo can’t work!’ — It’s not about that. It’s about getting people to care about the title. Put Enzo in there, have him win it and watch people start to get involved in 205 Live. Then Neville has someone to work with. He doesn’t have a babyface to work with. He really doesn’t, that’s really, super genuinely over with the crowd. That would help,” Jericho added.

In just one night, there’s already more intrigue in 205 Live than ever. Enzo’s addition will add a bonafide WWE personality to the ranks, something that has frankly been void in the Cruiserweight division. We still don’t know what the plan are, will he still appear on RAW?

With Big Cass out for a while, there’s nothing for Enzo to do on Mondays. It seems WWE has already pivoted in one night and will make Enzo the face, er, the mouth of the Cruiserweight division. Enzo is arguably one of the best talkers in the company, and now he was just handed the key to 205 Live. Bravo, WWE.