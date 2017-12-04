Chris Jericho May Have Just Taken Himself out of WrestleMania 34

Although he’s not currently under WWE contract, it’s evident that Chris Jericho has an open door policy with Vince McMahon and his company. However, Y2J may have just closed the biggest door of them all.

Jericho tweeted Fozzy’s (his band) 2018 tour schedule and there’s one date in particular worth addressing. On April 8th, Jericho and Fozzy will be playing in Hampton Beach, NH. However, that gig falls on the exact date of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. This means that if this schedule doesn’t change, Chris Jericho will not be at WrestleMania.

STOKED to announce the next leg of the #Fozzy 2018 US #JudasRisingTour with our friends in @TFIREMUSIC, @SantaCruzBand and @DarkSkyChoir!!! Tix on sale THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/WIU7SBYYt9 — FOZZY (@FOZZYROCK) December 4, 2017

While this certainly isn’t a promising development, Jericho is one for surprises, so we can’t actually rule him out until the New Orleans mega show actually ends.

Even more, Jericho will be wrestling in 2018, just not for WWE. On January 4th, Jericho will headline New Japan Wrestling’s version of WrestleMania at the Tokyo Dome’s Wrestle Kingdom 12. Jericho will be taking on IWGP United States champion and Bullet Club representative, Kenny Omega. Their upcoming match has already drawn plenty of positive attention as the merging of Jericho’s household name and Omega’s budding revolution have created an interesting juxtaposition.

As fun as that math will be, most WWE fans will be left wondering if Y2J will ever return to WWE. While that’s likely to happen it may not be at next year’s Wrestlemania.