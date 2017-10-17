Chris Jericho Compares Neville to All-Time Great

As more time passes it looks like Neville did indeed leave WWE for good. While wrestlers have made premature exits before, WWE and Neville may have left money on the table. According to Chris Jericho, Neville could have been great.

Y2J appeared on Sirius Busted Open Radio and discussed Neville’s current WWE saga. In Jericho’s opinion, the King of the Cruiserweights had an abundance of potential.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I think a guy like Neville, whenever I worked with him we had great matches,” Jericho said. “He reminds me a lot, actually, of working with Chris Benoit in that he’s very hard-hitting, he’s very solid, very graceful and not stiff in the least, just a really innovative, smart worker. I think he wasn’t really getting his shot in the WWE, and the cruiserweight thing is fine but let’s be honest, it is what it is. I think there’s a lot higher potential for a guy like Neville in the ring and also the character,” explained Jericho.

Jericho admits that leaving the WWE is always subject to question but Y2J remains optimistic about Neville’s future in professional wrestling.

“It’s a big step, it’s like walking on the side of a building and being told that there’s a net at the bottom, but you can’t see it,” Jericho said. “So you don’t know for sure if he’s making the right decision as of right now. But talent-wise, character-wise and intelligence-wise, he’s got all three of those things. So he’s not making this decision lightly, and I think wherever he ends up he’ll be probably a bigger star than he was before just by getting a bigger opportunity,” reasoned Jericho.

Neville seemed like he was just finding his step in WWE as he was in the midst of developing one of WWE’s more impressionable characters. In both reality and kayfabe, it’s not hard to imagine Neville being disgruntled. Having endured some tough challenges on the main roster, he was forced to re-invent himself. To his credit, he did and has made the case to be WWE’s MVP of 2017.

Fiery exits like Neville’s used to be a right of passage for WWE Superstars. Shawn Michaels was infamous for butting heads with Vince McMahon as was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. However, it looks like there will be no amends made in this chapter. By all indications, Neville is gone.