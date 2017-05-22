Chris Jericho Advertised For Upcoming WWE Event

Chris Jericho’s WWE return … drink it in maaaaaaaaan! Well, if you’re a maaaaaan in Tokyo, that is.

Chris Jericho has been added to the RAW live events in Tokyo on June 30 and July 1 at Ryougoku Sumo Hall. The former United States Champion has also been added to the June 28th RAW live event in Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Y2J hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since a savage post-match beatdown by Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Jericho revealed that the original storyline for his exit revolved around plans for him to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33.

According to Jericho, the plan was for him to then drop the title to Brock Lesnar several weeks later at the next PPV (Payback), leading to his departure.

This was likely before Goldberg was confirmed to return and stay in the title picture as long as he did– in which case, Kevin Owens would have carried the title until WrestleMania instead of dropping it to Goldberg at Fastlane in March. This would have made the Universal Championship the title stakes in the culmination of Jericho and Owens feud, rather than trading the United States Champion belt.

Jericho says he had also pitched another idea at WrestleMania that would involve a match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Instead, the WWE decided to hold Nakamura’s main roster debut off until the first Smackdown Live after WrestleMania, and have delayed his first in-ring match to last night’s Backlash victory over Dolph Ziggler.

During Y2J’s last hiatus, he also appeared at WWE Live events before returning to WWE TV. The WWE living legend is currently on tour with his band Fozzy, but we expect him to resume his feud with former BFF, Kevin Owens, at some point this year.

