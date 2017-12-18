Charlotte Retains Against Natalya at Clash of Champions

Charlotte Flair successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship on Sunday, defeating Natalya via submission in a lumbjerjack match.

The lumberjacks were featured heavily in the match, with Natalya consistently throwing Flair outside the the ring to be attacked by Riott Squad, Tamina, Lana and Carmella.

Late in the match Charlotte set up for the Figure Eight, only for Natalya to boot her out of the ring towards the Riott Squad. Naomi then ran in and dove over the top rope, knocking out all of the lumberjacks.

Natalya tried to capitalize by locking in the Sharpshooter, but Charlotte was eventually able to make it to the ropes.

Carmella ran in with the Money in the Bank briefcase at one point, but the Riott Squad jumped in to stop a cash-in attempt.

.@MsCharlotteWWE has finally had enough of you fools and your foolishness pic.twitter.com/7laMANo50P — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 18, 2017

The final sequence saw Charlotte hit a top-rope moonsault onto the lumberjacks and Natalya ramming her into the ring post. She tossed Flair back into the ring to set up for the Sharpshooter again, but Charlotte countered into the Figure Eight for the win.

Natalya was interviewed after the match and said that Flair uses her family name as an advantage in all of her matches. She then broke down into tears saying that the WWE Universe had turned their backs on her, and as a result she was turning her back on them.