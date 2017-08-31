Charlotte Flair Returns to the Ring Following Father’s Emergency

After a couple weeks off, Charlotte Flair made her return to the ring on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Charlotte last wrestled before her trip overseas to China two weeks ago. While she was overseas doing promotional work for WWE, her father Ric Flair was hospitalized. Though it was originally thought to be heart related issues that lead to the medical emergency, it was later reported that Ric suffered several medical problems.

Ric went to the hospital for stomach pains and was admitted to the intensive care unit on August 12. The situation worsened and he was put into a medically induced coma. He underwent a very serious, life threatening surgery to alleviate the situation that was related to his digestive system. As a result of the problems, Ric’s kidneys have shut down. He is presently undergoing dialysis in hopes that his kidneys will return to full function. Additionally, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports this week that he may also have to undergo surgery for an internal pacemaker.

— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 26, 2017

Charlotte has understandably been spending time with her father while he recovers. Though his situation has improved, he still has a long way to go to fully recover and is not completely out of the woods yet. That said, Charlotte must have felt ready to meet back up with her co-workers on the road this weekend and was booked Saturday night in Baton Rouge, as well as Sunday in Monroe, Monday in Texarkana, and Tuesday for SmackDown in Little Rock.

At the Baton Rouge show on Saturday night, Charlotte teamed with Becky Lynch to defeat Lana and Tamina. Before the match, she appeared to be in good spirits joking around with Becky backstage.

It’s great to see Charlotte back on the road with her friends and her presence this week on SmackDown will surely provide a boost to the brand.