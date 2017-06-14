Charlotte Defeats Old Rival On SmackDown

Charlotte Flair once again defeated her long-time rival Natalya on tonight’s SmackDown Live taping from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The occasion marked their first singles match in quite some time since Charlotte’s move to the blue brand following the “superstar shake-up,” and will be the last time the two face off before joining four of their peers this Sunday in the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

There is no love lost between these two, as Natalya formed her “welcoming committee” (along with fellow MITB contestants Carmella and Tamina) to make The Queen’s life miserable following her arrival on Team Blue.

The two multi-generation athletes bestowed the WWE Universe with the latest physical and hard-hitting contest in their longstanding rivalry, and The Queen showed her control of the situation, hitting Natalya a vicious suplex after a little bit of taunting in classic Flair fashion.

Taking to the top rope, Charlotte connected with a moonsault, but it wasn’t enough to put Natalya away. Nattie rebounded, delivering a powerbomb, and went for the attempted sharp shooter.

But in the end, it was Charlottes superior stamina that prevailed, as she finished Natalya off with a canvas-shaking Natural Selection to seize valuable momentum ahead of Sunday’s monumental match.

As she stood proudly, Charlotte pointed to the newly debuted Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, suspended high above the ring. Will she likewise handle all the competition Sunday to earn the prized title contract it contains, becoming the first-ever Ms. Money in the Bank?

Whoever emerges the winner of that match could potentially even cash in that night on current SmackDown women’s champ Naomi, who tonight beat Tamina, and will likely do the same against newcomer challenger Lana. Regardless the outcome, history will be made for the women of SmackDown Live this Sunday!

