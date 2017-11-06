Spoiler: Big Title Change at WWE RAW in Manchester

We just got through a crazy weekend in the world of pro wrestling, and it looks like the work week is starting out just as crazy. We’re just getting word of a big time title change that happened during the Monday Night RAW television tapings in Manchester, United Kingdom, scheduled to air tonight on the USA Network.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were booked in a surprise title match against Cesaro and Sheamus, aka The Bar. With these two teams having feuded for a while, many fans in attendance probably didn’t expect much.

Boy were they wrong.

Despite building toward a Usos vs. Shield inter-promotional match at Survivor Series, WWE went ahead and switched the titles during RAW. Cesaro and Sheamus are your new RAW tag team champions and will now face SmackDown tag team champions The Usos at Survivor Series.

WWE announced the title change on their website.

Breaking: New champions crowned at Raw in U.K. Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Shield brothers Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions at Raw in Manchester, U.K., WWE.com can confirm. This marks the third time The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg have held Team Red’s tandem titles together. Find out how it all went down and how this victory changes the landscape of Survivor Series’ battle for brand supremacy by tuning in to Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.

We’re just under two weeks away from Survivor Series, so it’s unlikely that the titles will be switched back to Rollins and Ambrose before then. Instead, it seems likely that a Shield vs. New Day match could come about at Survivor Series now while Cesaro and Sheamus will now face the Usos. That is, unless the Usos lose their tag team titles to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable before Survivor Series, and the way things are going lately, it wouldn’t even be surprising if that were to happen.

The reason that it seems likely Ambrose and Rollins could go on to face the New Day at Survivor Series is that there was another invasion of RAW by the SmackDown squad during the match on Monday night.

New Day came through the crowd, with theme music, and got on the microphone declaring this to be another invasion despite RAW never retaliating since their first invasion. This happened late in the match, leading to distractions which in part caused Rollins and Ambrose to lose the title belts.

Interestingly, the rest of the SmackDown roster was in Lisbon, Portugal for a live event on Monday, so New Day were held back specifically for this angle.

Will RAW invade SmackDown tomorrow night? That remains to be seen, but with the show emanating from the same venue as RAW, it seems likely. There’s some belief that interference could come during the Styles vs. Mahal championship match, though there’s also more and more people believing that Styles could be set to win the title on Tuesday night.