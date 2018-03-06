Cesaro Says Beach Balling Fans ‘Should Get Ejected for Life’

If you bring a beach ball to a WWE event, you may be an idiot. But if Cesaro sees it, you may be a dead man.

If you didn’t know, Cesaro has a bit of a personal vendetta against beach balls — maybe because there aren’t any beaches in his native Switzerland, we don’t know. But we do know that he hates them enough to stop his SummerSlam match to destroy one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So why the hate? Well, Cesaro opened up to The City Pages about why he wishes death on every beach ball ever made.

“Excuse my language, but fudge beach balls. Seriously. That’s absolutely disrespectful. We were wrestling for the Tag Team Championships, and you want to play with a beach ball? Get the hell out of here. Go. Leave the arena, and don’t come back. I think every person that brings a beach ball into a WWE arena should get ejected for life,” he said.

As fun as it is to cheer on a beach ball rally, Cesaro certainly has a point. I mean, imagine how Bret Hart feels on the issue? Macho Man doesn’t really seem like the type of guy that would support beach balls. Same goes for Steve Austin. From a professional’s standpoint, beach balls are too close to an insult to let live.

Cesaro’s call for lifetime ban may be a little stiff, but at least we’ll never be confused on where he stands.

However, the Swiss Superman wasn’t there just to rant about beach balls, he opened up the perpetual climb of a WWE Superstar. The 37-year old is regarded as one of the most underrated performers in WWE and some fans his abilities have been neglected by WWE decision makers. But Cesaro’s not sweating that.

“First of all, nothing happens overnight. Everyone thinks you become successful overnight or you get good overnight, but that does not happen. It’s always a long road. I came to the WWE after a long time on the independents, traveling and wrestling all over the world for 12 years. I’ve been in WWE for six years now. For some people, that success happens fast, but for some people, it doesn’t. It takes a while. You just have to be consistent and work hard. And you have to believe in yourself,” he said.

Cesaro, we applaud your crusade adjacent beach balls and the thoughtful take on your career arc.