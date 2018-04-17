Brooke Hogan Teases Return to Professional Wrestling

A member of the Hogan family might be stepping back into a wrestling ring in the near future. But it’s the one everyone is expecting.

Brooke Hogan, daughter of former WWF Champion and 80s icon Hulk Hogan, said in a recent interview on Access Live that she’s considering getting back into the wrestling business.

“I’m considering it. I’m thinking about it. I have had training, probably not enough,” Hogan said. “I actually own my own female league that I am now doing. That’s a whole new ball of wax. I can’t really say much about it. I shouldn’t have even brought it up. I think about it. Everybody wants me to wrestle Charlotte Flair, so who knows?”

The daughter of “The Hulkster,” while never an in-ring competitor, has been an on-screen character for both WWE and Impact Wrestling in the past. She first appeared on WWE television back in 2006 in the build to Hogan’s match with Randy Orton at SummerSlam, where Orton attempted top flirt with her to enrage Hogan.

She reappeared in Impact wrestling in 2012 to work as a backstage authority figure and consultant to the Knockouts Division while her dad played the role of General Manager. In July 2013 she started an on-camera relationship with Bully Ray, which even led to a kayfabe wedding ceremony between the two. Ray however later revealed himself to be the leader of the heel group Aces & Eights, and betrayed Hogan on the same night he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

The storyline ended with Hogan successfully divorcing Ray, and she left the company in August 2013. Reports came out back in 2016 that Hogan was trying to start up her own women’s wrestling league, and she claimed to have a roster of 40-plus women as of June 2017. However, the promotion has yet to get off the ground.

Hogan’s comments come off the heels of months of rumors and speculation over whether or not the WWE would allow Hulk Hogan back into the company fold. “The Hulkster” was fired back in 2015 after being caught on camera making various racist comments about African Americans, but he’s been publicly pushing for a return the company for well over a year.

WWE officials confirmed back in March that they were in talks with Hogan, but they assured it was not about re-signing him.

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE,” WWE said in a statement.