Brock Lesnar’s RAW Return Announced

The Beast is coming back! For the first time since the night after WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar will be back on Raw next Monday night.

Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman made the announcement after his unfortunate encounter with number one contender, Samoa Joe, earlier in the evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After winning the Fatal Five Way at Extreme Rules, Joe began his night, by telling the WWE Universe that not only did he not fear Brock Lesnar, but he wanted everything that Lesnar had. He wanted Lesnar’s schedule, he wanted Paul Heyman as his advocate and he wanted Lesnar’s Championship.

Heyman then came to the ring to pump up Joe just as he had with Finn Balor two weeks ago. Heyman said Joe was the worst case scenario because he wants to take the fight to Lesnar and will stop at nothing until he does so.

Up Next: Rumored Next Feud For Roman Reigns

Joe listened to all Heyman had to say and then in a brief thirty second un-mic’d promo, told Heyman that he was going to choke him out and that he wanted him to go back to Brock Lesnar and tell him exactly what it felt like. Joe then locked in the Cochina Clutch on Heyman until he passed out and referees had to pull them apart.

For anyone who was on the fence about Joe and Lesnar, this segment sold the main event without Lesnar even having to be present. Next week’s encounter should do more than enough to hype fans for the Lesnar’s first defense at Great Balls Of Fire.

While Joe is not rumored to work a long program with The Beast, his elevation to the main event should go a long way towards cementing his spot on the Raw roster.

More: WWE Legend Breaks Both Legs In Accident