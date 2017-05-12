Brie Bella Shares First Family Photo With New Baby

WWE stars, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, into the world on May 9 at 11:58 p.m., which was past Bella’s original due date of April 30.

Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measures 21 inches long.

“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling,” the proud mom, 33, tells E! News in a statement. “Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”

Today on Instagram, Brie posted the first family photo of she and Daniel with their new bundle of joy.

“The greatest feeling in the world!!!” she wrote. “Can’t even express the love I feel for her from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy’s mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood.”

The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can’t even express the love I feel for her 💗 from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy’s mini me!!✨🦋 #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 11, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Brie’s twin sister and Total Divas co-star Nikki Bella also posted a message on her Instagram page of her holding baby Birdie’s hand

“Oh my sweet little Birdie,” she wrote. “From the moment I first saw you I knew it was unconditional love. I promise to protect and love you forever and ever. And my Brizee, you are the strongest, bravest person I know. So happy God made us twins. Don’t know this world without you. And wouldn’t ever want to. Goodness I love you both so much.”

“PS Bryan never left her side, still hasn’t,” she added. “Seeing him as a dad is amazing. He’s so strong.”

We’re glad to know the Bella clan are all doing great and look forward to seeing just how much little Birdie looks like her proud pop.

