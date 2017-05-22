Son Of Brian Pillman Begins Training To Become Pro Wrestler

Brian Pillman may have ended up being the biggest star of the WWE Attitude Era. The Loose Cannon embodied everything the WWE’s edgy new direction would eventually be about. Sadly, he was found dead in his hotel room before an October 1997 pay per view after suffering a heart attack caused by an undiagnosed heart disease.

20 years later, his son is following in his footsteps.

24 year old Brian Pillman Jr. announced his intentions to become a professional wrestler and discussed his desire to fill his father’s shoes with WKRC Cincinatti.

“Growing up, I thought, he’s going to be forgotten by the time I’m 24, before I get settled in and can even consider this as a career. Somebody told me it was their dream to see me go out and become a wrestler, because they couldn’t wait to see how I would develop.” Pillman says. “It is a huge legacy. It is very big shoes to fill.”

While many second generation stars want to make their own name for themselves, Pillman Jr. is embracing his father’s legacy.

“The plan is to follow in his footsteps for sure and maintain that high flying style.” adding, “His love is scattered all throughout the world, and I just want to go to each and every one of those places and pick that up and connect with those fans, because, I’m a product of them. I’m a product of those fans, and I’m going to fulfill the fans dreams of becoming a star. Just to see that I’ve come full circle, and I’m back to pursuing his dream, I think he would be very proud.”

Pillman Jr. is training near his hometown with legendary Ohio Valley Wrestling trainer, Rip Rogers; the same trainer who blasted the Indy’s “dive” style last week on Twitter.

Brian Pillman Sr. was only 35 when he died. Flyin’ Bryan was one half of the Hollywood Blondes tag team with Steve Austin in WCW and was well on his way to super stardom with his Loose Cannon persona until a 1996 car wreck hindered some of his in ring abilities.

By the end of his career he worked with Stone Cold Steve Austin in a storyline involving a firearm and with the Hart Foundation in a controversial angle concerning nationalism, both which are considered important to developing the late 1990s Attitude Era.

Hopefully we’ll see Pillman Jr. in the WWE some day under his own name and not something like Phillip Bryman.

