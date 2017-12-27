WWE Provides Injury Update on Brian Kendrick

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick was rushed to the hospital after this week’s Monday Night Raw when Hideo Itami’s finishing move, the Go To Sleep, hit him squarely in the face.

After two days, WWE has an update on his condition. According to WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amman, “Kendrick was struck in the left eye and the inner aspect of the nose. A fracture was suspected, and he was taken to a local emergency care facility in Chicago where a CT scan confirmed a diagnosis of an orbital wall fracture and a minimally displaced nasal bridge fracture.”

While Kendrick’s nose and orbital bone were fractured, Amann told WWE.com that the injury won’t require surgery.

“We will be following it closely and making sure everything heals appropriately and that surgery’s not needed,” Amann said.

WWE reported there is no timetable for Kendrick’s return, but commentator Nigel McGuinness said on Tuesday night’s 205 Live he expects Kendrick to be on the shelf for around two months.

Kendrick’s latest WWE run has been uneventful since winning the cruiserweight title back at Hell in a Cell 2016. He most recently started a feud with Jack Gallagher, eventually convincing the “Gentleman Jack” to turn heel.