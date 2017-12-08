Bret Hart Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Doctor

Canada may have a great health care system overall, but WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart sure wasn’t happy with a recent experience he had in fixing an old wrestling injury.

Hart is reportedly suing his doctor, Justin Yeung, for $1 million stemming from a surgery on his right wrist in late 2015. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the surgery occurred on November 23, 2015 in Hart’s hometown of Calgary, Alberta and has given Hart problems ever since.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anyone that grew up a Bret Hart fan or watching WWE programming knows that Hart had a series of moves he would typically execute at the end of his matches. You would see the side Russian legsweep, backbreaker, and he would follow that up with a forearm off the middle rope. That middle rope forearm, which would consist of landing on his forearms and wrists, did some damage over the years, hence the surgery.

According to the Observer and the lawsuit itself, Hart was reportedly receiving improper medical care throughout the process. The suit claims a tourniquet was left on Hart’s arm for too long, damaging circulation within his nerves and tendons running to his thumb and index finger. Hart reportedly needs assistance getting dressed and can’t do basic things like use a pen or pencil with his right hand for this reason. This resulted in him having another surgery in October of this year to try and repair the problem.

However, it hasn’t all been bad news for the Hitman this year. He was voted into the Quebec Wrestling Hall of Fame alongside Kevin Owens and Eugene Tremblay in 2017. The honor is voted on by historians, past wrestlers, and journalists.