Tanya Hart, Niece of Bret and Owen Hart, Has Died

Bret Hart went to social media on Tuesday to announce that his niece Tanya Hart died. The WWE Hall of Famer shared the news on his Facebook page and revealed that Tanya had her share of challenges growing up, including the death of her mother when she was very young.

“It’s heartbreaking for the entire Hart Family to learn of the sudden passing of my niece Tanya Hart,” Bret Hart wrote. “Of all the Hart grandchildren, nobody had to deal with a troubled life more than her. Tanya’s mother passed away when she was too young to understand. My late brother Smith had many failings as a man, but being a father was his biggest failure despite how hard he tried.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know that every family member always filled in as best they could with love and kindness, but it would never be enough. Tanya never really found a path to happiness, and losing her weighs heavily on us. We did our best, but it was never enough for this sweet, troubled girl. We will live with all our fond memories with her sweet smile, her love of cats and her calmness in so many storms. She had a difficult life from the very start, and every day was a struggle, but she’s free and at peace finally. Love is all around her now. She will be missed more than she’ll ever know.”

Natalya Neidhardt, WWE Superstar and the niece of Bret Hart wrote on Instagram, “She was loved more than she could have known.” Hart made the announcement shortly after he reacted to the news of Scott Hall’s death. Hart talked about the good times he and Hall had while competing in the 90s and 2000s.

“I can flashback to many happy and fun memories of the days when he was my friend,” Hart wrote in an Instagram post. “I think Scott carried many heavy crosses long before I ever knew him. He was a good friend to Owen long before he became Razor Ramon. Wrestling life can be so much fun, and at the same time, it can take all you have at the same time. I will always remember Scott in the better times with his cool, dry sense of humour while playing gently with my sons. We had many matches and he was a hard worker.”