Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart is 100% Cancer Free

Bret “The Hitman Hart” is officially cancer free.

The 59-year old WWE Hall of Famer revealed to Bloomsmag.com that his near 2 year battle with prostate cancer is now a thing of the past. Hart was diagnosed with the disease in February of 2016 and underwent surgery the following month.

Crediting the early detection of the disease, Hart would use his triumph over cancer as a public service announcement of the sorts to urge fellow men to get screened for prostate cancer.

“You know, it’s so critical for me to stress … that it’s just a blood test. You gotta go in and get a blood test. If you’re a man over 40, you need to go in. You don’t want to be like my brother, Smith, who’s a guy that didn’t worry about it and it’s too late now,” said Hart.

The Hitman’s brother, Smith, died from prostate cancer this July. When he was originally diagnosed, he was already terminal and doctors only gave him a year to live.

“If you’ve got prostate cancer, if you don’t catch it early, you could die from it. And if you catch it early, you can live a pretty normal life. I would say I’m pretty close to normal,” he said.