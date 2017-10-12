Bret Hart Annihilates Eric Bischoff in Recent Interview

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is known best for his iconic Sharpshooter submission hold. However, his second best hold is the grudge.

The Hitman recently joining the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and discussed his career in depth. When the subject of WCW surfaced, Hart was eager to keep it real about his boss, Eric Bischoff.

“I don’t have a good thing to say about Eric Bischoff or anything he ever did. Talk about the Midas touch, he was the opposite,” said Hart. “He would kill your career; he was too stupid to know what a career was. It’s like, if you had passion for your matches and a genius for wrestling talent, it didn’t mean anything to Eric Bischoff, he was the worst loser, maggot – he was a nice enough guy, but he was just the worst,” explained the Hitman.

Bret infamously left WWE for WCW in 1997. The move came under highly contentious circumstances as WWE and WCW were in the middle of capitalistic warfare. When Hart made the jump, it was thought to be a significant blow to WWE’s efforts to stay alive.

“I felt so bad, because I went to WCW because I really wanted to make a difference. If you look at WCW and all the names that they had, and all the wrestlers, they had everything, all they needed was to have someone who knew what they were doing; someone with half a brain,” said Hart.

Apparently, as the year s have passed, Bischof hasn’t been too shy about he feels about Hart’s time in WCW.

“I heard his quote, which is why I get hostile towards Eric Bischoff talking about how when I came to WCW I was like a broken toy, or that I didn’t have the fire. I could strangle him when I hear him say that because that is so not true,” he said.

That period if Bret Hart‘s career was eventful, to say the least. After being on the wrong end of the Montreal Screwjob, Hart was ready to exact his revenge on Vince McMahon in the form of success with WCW. But to his dismay, WCW didn’t share the same enthusiasm.

“I was on fire; I wanted to take the world on; I wanted to take that whole company and kick Vince McMahon in the teeth. I wanted to put on the best matches,” explained Hart. “Give me Chris Benoit, give me Booker T, give me Sting, Hogan, and we can really get this thing rocking here, but he was such an idiot – I would tell him that if he was sitting right next to me; you are an idiot and you cost everybody,” scathed Hart.

The Hitman definitely isn’t the first wrestler to be adamant in their disdain for Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair particularly hated him and actually attempted to fight him once upon a time.

Hart would go on to add that Bischoff and WCW killed his career, which is hard to argue. It seems that no wrestler gets out of the business unscathed or without making a few enemies without the way. Luckily for Bret, his days of working with Bischoff are long gone.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]