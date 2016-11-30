New Number One Contenders For Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Just when it appeared as if American Alpha was on their way to getting a shot at Heath Slater and Rhyno’s Smackdown tag team championship at this Sunday’s TLC pay per view, Bray Wyatt and his latest family member, Randy Orton, swept in an stole their win.

Chad Gable and Jason Jordan had seemingly locked down a championship match after running through a 6 team gauntlet on last week’s Smackdown LIVE. As they began to celebrate their win, the lights flickered and The Wyatts appeared on the titantron to make their championship intentions known.

Although American Alpha put up a valiant effort in tonight’s matchup, it was a distraction from Luke Harper that allowed the sinister dream team of Bray and Randy to pick up the win and set their sights on Beauty and the Man Beast this Sunday at TLC.

Despite all of Bray’s bravado over the past three years, the one thing the Wyatt family has sorely been missing is championship gold (or in this case silver) around their waists. It’s hard to take a eater of worlds seriously when he continuously comes up short. A win this Sunday could finally begin to change that narrative.

WWE TLC airs Sunday, December 3rd at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.