Bray Wyatt Responds to Wife’s Blistering Allegations

On Thursday, a story broke claiming Bray Wyatt had been skimping on child support payments in favor of some highly questionable purchases. However, Wyatt just denied the scathing reports.

Shortly after his wife’s claims went public, Wyatt put an official statement out on Twitter. Oddly, it sounded a lot like Bray Wyatt, not Windham Rotunda, who’s in the middle of a divorce.

People spread lies. You know who you are. Lies. ALL lies. But a wolf never loses sleep over the opinion of sheep. FOOL — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 23, 2018

In the name of child support and maintenance, Samantha Rotunda, Wyatt’s estranged wife, was awarded a temporary monthly income of $14,735 and a one-time payment of $50,000 to cover the legal expenses.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Wyatt has only been paying about $6,000 a month. Even more, he apparently spent $11,000 on “non-necessary” items from December 20, 2017, to January 4th, 2018.

So what did Bray’s spending spree allegedly look like? Well, it wasn’t philanthropy.

$5,006.27 on ‘miniature horses, supplies, and feed

$533.93 on jewelry ‘not for his wife’

$112.79 at a Miami bar named The Wharf

$139.60 at E11even, a burlesque club.

$285 Tootsies Miami Strip Club

$118.48 Stillwater Tavern

$171.20 on swimwear at Cerulean Blu

Samantha’s lawyer, Ray Rafool says that there is more evidence to come.

“This really is just the tip of the iceberg. He had already gone to Vegas and spent a lot of money at Nobu or one of the restaurants – substantial amounts of money,” he said.

And according to Rafool, Bray is well aware of his choices.

“He’s told my client – it’s my money, not your money. It’s my money. That’s a dangerous and reckless mentality. It’s not accurate under the law and it’s not healthy for the family,” he said.

According to Samantha’s divorce petition, she and Wyatt were married in 2012 and separated in March after Wyatt allegedly walked out on her and their two daughters, 6 and 4. Wyatt has filed his own counter-petition to the divorce, requesting an injunction that would legally request his wife “keep quiet about the split.”

In the counter, Wyatt claims she made ‘defamatory statements about the husband to several people in the community in an effort to ruin his reputation.’ He also accuses her of posting lies on social media ‘in an effort to damage the husband’s business ventures in the entertainment industry.’

It sounds like this story will have plenty more updates and we’ll get them to you in a timely fashion.