Bray Wyatt Issues Challenge to Matt Hardy

Bray Wyatt recently teased a future feud with Matt Hardy over twitter, injecting himself into the battle of words (and memes) between Hardy and current rival Cesaro.

When it initially became clear the Hardy’s were in fact headed to WWE, many expected their first opponents would be the Wyatt Family– not Sheamus and Cesaro. Pitting the two bizarre factions against each other just made too much sense from a booking standpoint. But despite both landing on the Raw brand roster post-“shake-up,” we have yet to see the un-broken Matt Hardy face off against the Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt.

Even Matt Hardy seemed to expect the two would meet sooner. He’s been open about wanting a match with Bray Wyatt ever since his contract with Impact Wrestling expired. Even though the Broken gimmick is no longer in the equation, there have been increasing rumors about that meeting coming to fruition.

As for Hardy’s reaction to Bray’s tweet? Well sometimes Gifs speak louder than words…

But for now, Wyatt is still in the early phases of an equally long awaited feud with Finn Balor, with both in the running for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title. Meanwhile, the Hardy’s will continue to defend their Raw tag titles against Sheamus and Cesaro for the foreseeable future. Hopefully the cage-match stipulation of their Extreme Rules rematch means a blow-off so we can get more interesting story and character developments closer to what worked so well during their tenure in TNA/Impact.

