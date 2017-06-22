Braun Strowman Writes Roman Reigns a Poem

It appears that while Braun Strowman was off nursing his elbow injury, he took a liking to poetry. Yesterday on his Twitter account, the Monster Among Men dedicated a little verse to his enemy, Roman Reigns.



Who knew such a big man could talk so pretty? Strowman surprised everyone with his return to WWE this past RAW. Due to elbow surgery, conventional wisdom had him coming back around SummerSlam at the earliest. But like the sport of wrestling itself, injury timelines are often fabricated.

During an electric match between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns on Monday, Strowman appeared via ambulance. The live audience boomed at the sight of Strowman and the big man made his way to the ring.

Strowman would viciously attack Reigns, stopping only to mock him. Upon snatching the microphone, Strowman challenged Reigns to a fight a Great Balls of Fire. The stipulation? It’s an ambulance match.

Roman has yet to accept, but we can consider that a mere formality. At Great Balls of Fire we will see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance match.

Reigns was heavily promoted for this past RAW. The Big Dog was advertised to be making a big SummerSlam announcement, which turned out to be him anointing himself as the next number one contender. In what looked to be a Roman-centric episode of RAW flipped to a show built around Strowman’s return.

Both men have notched pay-per-view victories over the other – Braun being the more recent winner at Payback to Roman’s nod at Fastlane. The Ambulance Match will serve as the proverbial rubber match and afterward expect to see Reigns and Strowman go in different creative directions.

So far, this has been a highly entertaining feud which has rocketed Strowman to main event level status. Still no word on if Roman likes the poem from Strowman. Don’t rule out a poetic retort from the Big Dog, either.

