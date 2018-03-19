Update on Braun Strowman’s Scheduled Match at WrestleMania

As the WrestleMania 34 card continues to come together, we have an update to report on one of the rising stars in WWE and his direction for the biggest show of the year.

Last week on RAW, Braun Strowman single handedly won the tag team battle royal to earn a tag team championship shot against The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) at WrestleMania. The question was, would Strowman face the champions all by himself in a handicap match?

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has addressed the situation in a video posted by WWE where Cathy Kelley posed the question of where they go from here. In the interview, Angle says he will honor Strowman’s unlikely single hand victory last week and give him a tag team title shot at WrestleMania in New Orleans, but only if Strowman finds himself a partner.

You can view the video below.

While we don’t yet know who Strowman will choose, this match is a near certainty at this point. The rumor is that Strowman will be placed with Elias, as two of the hottest up and coming names on the RAW roster. If that is the case, it’s going to be fascinating to see how the company goes about pairing these two unlikely partners.

Previously, there were reports that Strowman’s name was being kept off the card on purpose just in case anything came to light on the Jon Bravo documentary relating to Roman Reigns. Bravo had said that he he was going to expose Reigns for steroid use as part of a big Florida steroid ring. Instead, the documentary was released last Friday and contained absolutely zero evidence linking Reigns to steroids.

With the Reigns vs. Lesnar match now fully cemented in place, look for Strowman’s partner to be shored up relatively quickly. We could find out as soon as tonight’s edition of RAW.