Braun Strowman Shares a Photo from His 1980’s Childhood

Everyone loves baby photos. But what if that person was never baby? What if that person was a monster (among men)? Well, they’ll still look pretty human.

Braun Strowman posted a photo on his Instagram from his childhood. The big man is surrounded by his family, most notably his dad whose resemblance to The Monser Among Men is laughably uncanny. Check it out:

#fbf to around 87-88 with @hannahrs22 #TheCrusher and #MomBearScherr very blessed to have such an amazing family!!!! #babyBraun #littleMonster #ScherrDynasty A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Strowman has developed quite the following because of nostalgic photos just like this. It also helps that he seemingly goes viral every time he appears on RAW. For the first time in a long time, WWE has Superstar who’s enjoying a steady, organic growth with the fan base.

However, unlike his gradual ascension in WWE, the literal growth of Adam Scherr (Stroman’s real name) was far more rapid. In an interview with ESPN, Strowman chronicled the story of his freakish growth:

“Literally, my freshman year, I was a 5-[foot]-8 or 5-9, 180-pound little butterball. When I graduated high school, I was 6-5 and 305. I think I swallowed a magic bean pill.”

Strowman is one of the best things to happen to WWE in a long time. His remarkable size is reminiscent of the 1980s monster heel that makes Vince McMahon salivate, yet he possesses a contemporary athleticism that makes him a wrestling unicorn. Before speaking or wrestling, WWE fans of any nature are going to be captivated by The Monster Among Men. To Vince McMahon, Braun’s only shortcoming is that he wasn’t around to be body slammed by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III.

Strowman’s 2017 has already been magnificent. His feud with Roman Reigns is one that we’ve already taken for granted as Strowman has proven that he has main event chops. SummerSlam was a great test to see if Strowman has staying power on WWE’s brightest stage. Spoiler, he does.

Even though his match at No Mercy was a little unfulfilling, it shouldn’t hurt Storwman too bad. His quick finish with Lesnar was more circumstantial then WWE displaying their lack of enthusiasm for his character.

Strowman is going to be a big part of WWE for a long time. Let’s enjoy it!