Braun Strowman Demolishes Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Like his tag team partner last week, Seth Rollins fought with honor but was just another meal for Braun Strowman.

RAW opened with a highly anticipated match between Rollins and Strowman. The duo showed some promising chemistry as Rollins’ elite athleticism meshed all too naturally with Strowman’s legendary power. Despite Rollins’ attempts to rally, he was planted by Strowman’s power-slam and pinned. After the bell, Strowman got another serving of Rollins’s hide and would go in for thirds, only to be stopped by Dean Ambrose’s music.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ambrose entered with enthusiasm but he’ll leave with bruises. Strowman took care of the RAW Tag Team Champions and made for his lumbering exit. As he hit the curtain, out came Cesaro and Sheamus. The tag team was sporting their new (and kind of fresh) WWE merchandise as they turned Rollins and Ambrose into goo.

Wait. could we be seeing Strowman, Ceraso, and Sheamus take on The Shield? We reported earlier today that Strowman will be getting involved in the Shield program but he would need a supporting cast. He may have just found them.

This match came on the heels of last week’s Strowman vs. Ambrose sacrifice. An enraged Strowman called answered Curtis Hawkins open challenge with a gratuitous display of violent. After picking his teeth with Hawkins’ bones, the Most aMong Men opened a challenge of his own. Dan Ambrose answered, fought valiantly, but was ultimately destroyed.

In the locker room after, Seth chastised Deao not thinking clearly and acting in a rash manner. Adam reported by calling Seth predictable. The challenge propelled Seth into asking for this match tonight.

Strowman now has demolished all three members of the Shield in just this summer. While his rivalry with Reigns is well documented (it’s lasted all year) Strowman has now initiated beef with Rollins and Ambrose. As effective as the Miztourgae could be clearly Strowman is the better option for a pay-per-view feed.

Now, if he could just find some partners.