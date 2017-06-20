Braun Strowman Returns to RAW!

Braun Strowman just made one of the best comebacks in recent WWE history.

Arriving via ambulance during a dynamite Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns match, Strowman’s thunderous return distracted Reigns (can we blame him?) and allowed for Samoa Joe to slip on the Coquina Clutch.

After selling the venomous choke hold like a pro, Reigns went to sleep. Samoa Joe is 2-0 against Roman Reigns.

The match itself was simply wonderful. The men turned in a pay-per-view level performance displaying a natural chemistry. As both men lay broken and exhausted, the arena filled with the beeping of an ambulance in reverse.

Strowman busted out with a guttural yell. The Yeti lives. The crowd ignited and the Monster Among Men climbed out of his chariot, destined for destruction.

Post-match, Roman still had not moved. Strowman made his official entrance to more fanfare, talked a little trash and slammed Reigns for good measure. He then picked up the microphone and challenged Reigns to an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire. Due to being dead and all, Roman didn’t accept, but we can assume he will.

For now, Roman’s declaration that he is the number one contender is officially on hold. Unfortunately, this may be the last we see of Roman vs. Joe for a while. At least now WWE knows that the two can put on a great show.

Piece by piece, WWE’s main event is coming together. What was looking shaky just a week ago now feels like a sturdy foundation to build upon. Strowman has potential to be a transcendental star in WWE. If there was any doubt, his triumphant return tonight should squelch it.

Expect for more violent shenanigans in the coming weeks for both Lesnar/Joe and Reigns/Strowman. It should be a fun ride to Great Balls of Fire. Hooray Wrestling!

