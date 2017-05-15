Braun Strowman Out Six Months With Injury

The news on Braun Strowman just keeps getting worse. After learning of reports that an elbow injury would force The Monster Among Men would be out for four to six weeks, WWE is now saying Strowman will miss up to six months of action.

WWE.com released the following statement:

“Braun Strowman underwent surgery following the attack by Roman Reigns last Monday on Raw, WWE.com can now confirm.

Immediately after the assault on Strowman’s injured shoulder and elbow by the former WWE Champion, The Monster Among Men left Raw in an ambulance and was able to get back to the United States for an evaluation this past Wednesday. Following the medical consultation, Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas. During the procedure, it was revealed, among his other injuries, that Strowman’s elbow had been shattered, and he is expected to miss up to six months of action as a result.”

If true, this will certainly keep Strowman out of his expected match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules and his rumored match with Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. At best, the timetable has him getting back in time for the 2017 Survivor Series.

Strowman was written off WWE TV in an angle with Reigns on last Monday’s RAW where the big man had his arm repeatedly bashed by a chair. Braun commented on the surgery on Instagram and set a lofty goal for his eventual return.

“I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown”

The timing of the injury is rough for both Strowman and the WWE. Without the big man in tow, WWE will need to come up with a backup plan for their Extreme Rules main event. There are already talks of several names that could be boosted to the top of the card, but the loss of Braun could push Roman into a championship feud sooner than expected.

One hopeful note for fans of seeing Strowman toss humans into dumpsters is that the WWE almost always pads their injury time so the performer can appear superhuman when he returns a month or two ahead of schedule.

Let’s hope this holds true for Braun.