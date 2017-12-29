Booker T Teasing Royal Rumble Appearance

Over the years, WWE has routinely demonstrated that the Royal Rumble is the perfect place or a legend or crowd-pleasing nostalgia act to pop the crowd one final time. And in 2018, Booker T may be that guy.

The 52-year old WWE Hall of Famer posted a video to Twitter of him cutting his version of a Royal Rumble promo. While nothing has been confirmed, given that Booker T still regularly appears on WWE camera the idea of him hitting a Spinaroonie at the Philadelphia event is hardly a stretch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Booker T officially retired from in-ring work in the summer of 2016, but we haven’t seen him compete in WWE since 2012. However as you can see in the video above, Booker T looks fit and more than capable of at least tossing a few Cruiserweights over the top rope.

We can be cautiously optimistic about seeing the 6-time World Champion making a cameo at the Rumble. Age is hardly a factor in WWE as the 50-year old Kane will be in the show’s main event along with Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. The 48-year Triple H may also get involved, and we can always anticipate the 52-year specter of The Undertaker to make an appearance this WrestleMania season.

We’ll just have to wait and see, sucka.