Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Dead

WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan has passed away.

WWE has yet to comment on the matter, but Heenan has been battling health problems for the better part of the last 20 years. Heenan was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2002 and has endured multiple surgeries that affected his jaw and tongue. Since 2014, Heenan suffered both an injured hip and shoulder due to falls.

September 17, 2017

At this moment the cause of his death is unknown.

Heenan was arguably the greatest personality to ever grace professional wrestling. His career dates back to the 60’s but “The Brain,” officially broke through in the 80’s as he managed WWE bad guys like Big John Stud, King Kong Bundy and Andre the Giant. Heenan set the standard for wit and sarcasm in WWE. He will be sorely missed.

WWE Legend, ‘Mean Gene’ Okerland shared this on his Facebook page:

“Saddened by the news that arrived this afternoon from Bobby Heenan daughter Jess, that he has passed. Bobby and his family have had to endure so much because of his health. Bobby Heenan was such a great friend. You don’t replace people like that. Condolences to Cyndi, Jessica, family, friends and fans. RIP Bobby.”

September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan – one of the GREATEST and most influential personas our business has ever known.