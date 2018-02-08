Bobby Lashley Could Return to WWE at Any Moment

The mass exodus of Impact Wrestling stars to WWE is about to get another data point.

Bobby Lashley is destined for WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Per the report, Lashley could return at any point. Even more, WWE is apparently planning on pairing him with Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania.

Lesnar’s contract with WWE expires shortly after WrestleMania this year, but he is expected to stay with WWE and sign a new agreement. However, there’s growing sentiment that Lesnar could return to UFC for a big money fight this summer. So, while a post WrestleMania feud with Lashley is possible, it is by no means likely.

Lashley has been rumored for a return to the company where he first became a star ever since he wrapped up his dates with Impact Wrestling on January 14. Since that time, he has been negotiating with both New Japan Pro Wrestling and WWE about working for each promotion.

Lashley left WWE in 2008 following a heavy push, as he was expected to be a top player with the company for many years. However, he was granted his release early upon request due to creative issues with how his then-girlfriend (Kristal Marshall) was being booked on SmackDown, as well as backstage heat with Michael Hayes over some alleged racially charged comments from Hayes.

Lashley was required to keep what happened with WWE under wraps as a condition of being granted his early release, but Marshall has spoken about what lead to Lashley requesting his release.

However, it looks like bad blood with WWE is in the past. Lashley spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. in 2015 and said, “I’m still good friends with some people there. I’ve talked with Vince [McMahon] a couple times. Shane [McMahon] and I are pretty good friends, I talk with him from time to time. Dolph Ziggler, I talk to him from time to time. We just haven’t really went that route (going back to WWE).”