Check Out WWE’s Amazing Tribute Video to Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan

This weekend's somber news of Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan's passing still has the wrestling community

By

This weekend’s somber news of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing still has the wrestling community on its emotional heels. The WWE Hall of Famer was one of the more beloved personalities to ever work in professional wrestling. Known for his eternal wit and cutting sarcasm, Heenan is arguably the most quoted man in WWE history.

In honor of The Brain, WWE put together a wonderful video package that he rolled out last night on RAW. WWE’s video team is one of the best I the entertainment industry and Heenan’s highlight tape was no exception to their strong precedent.

After news of Heenan’s death broke, Twitter flooded with past and present WWE personalities who shared their thoughts, prayers and favorite Heenan moments with the world.

