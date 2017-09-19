Check Out WWE’s Amazing Tribute Video to Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan

This weekend’s somber news of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing still has the wrestling community on its emotional heels. The WWE Hall of Famer was one of the more beloved personalities to ever work in professional wrestling. Known for his eternal wit and cutting sarcasm, Heenan is arguably the most quoted man in WWE history.

In honor of The Brain, WWE put together a wonderful video package that he rolled out last night on RAW. WWE’s video team is one of the best I the entertainment industry and Heenan’s highlight tape was no exception to their strong precedent.

After news of Heenan’s death broke, Twitter flooded with past and present WWE personalities who shared their thoughts, prayers and favorite Heenan moments with the world.

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

“I don’t look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I’ve had a lot of fun.”-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

There were only a handful of people I took advice from for ANY aspect of this business, and Bobby Heenan was one of them. #RIPBobbyTheBrain — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 19, 2017

Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended,learned new things from him ever single day,love u my brother rip. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – one of the GREATEST and most influential personas our business has ever known. pic.twitter.com/BUDikV0z2X — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2017

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. I was truly blessed to know him. RIP my friend!🙏 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 17, 2017

BOBBY THE REAL BRAIN I LOVE YOU. MY HEART BREAK FOREVER. I MISS YOU BROTHER pic.twitter.com/SAh1I4dJFi — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Just heard the news about #BobbyHeenan deeply saddened. My thoughts are with Cindy and Jess. The Brain made Nitro the smash hit it was. — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) September 17, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the family of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. No manager or commentator was ever better at entertaining us humanoids. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 17, 2017