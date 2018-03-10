NXT Star Bobby Fish out With ACL Surgery

There’s an update on the condition of Bobby Fish, and it spells bad news for the NXT Tag Team Champions in The Undisputed Era.

According to PWInsider, Fish underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama to repair an injured ACL. His recovery time is slated for five to six months.

PWI’s Mike Johnson reported that Fish and tag partner Kyle O’Reilly were supposed to be stripped of their titles on NXT this week, but no such action took place. The two were originally booked to take on The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong and Pete Dunn in a triple threat tag team match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans the night before WrestleMania 34. Both the titles and the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament trophy were on the line.

Neither Fish, O’Reilly nor fellow faction member Adam Cole have commented on social media about the injury.

Fish’s injury took place on Sunday during a house show match in Indianapolis where he and O’Reilly took on Heavy Machinery. The match’s finish had to be rushed when Fish needed to be helped to the back by WWE personnel.

The trio first debuted over the summer at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III when Fish and O’Reilly jumped newly-crowned tag team champions Sanity at the start of the night. Cole made his WWE debut later in the night, aiding O’Reilly and Fish in attacking Drew McIntyre moments after the Scotsman defeated Bobby Roode to win the NXT Championship.

Cole went on to feud with Aliester Black, leading to a grueling Extreme Rules match at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia where Black would come out on top. Meanwhile, Fish and O’Reilly brought the faction its first taste of championship gold in December when they defeated Sanity for the NXT Tag Team Championships on an episode of NXT.

The trio were also succesful in the first-ever WWE version of WarGames, defeating Sanity, the Authors of Pain and Roderick strong in a triple threat trios match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames late last year.

Prior to joining the WWE, Fish and O’Reilly made a name for themselves on the independent scene as ReDRagon. The dup captured the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships three times, the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Tam Championships twice and the 2014 Super Jr. Tag Tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The two also had succesful runs as singles stars, with Fish winning the ROH Television Championship in May 2016 and O’Reilly capturing the ROH World Championship in December 2016.

Cole, however, is the most-decorated of the three. As a former member of the Bullet Club, Cole holds the record for most reigns as ROH World Champion with three.