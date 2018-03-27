Big Show Reveals Giant Abs in New Photo

Some say the worst thing a wrestler can do is take time away from the ring. Well, Big Show just demolished that logic.

The 46-year old has been out of action since the fall after enduring a hip surgery. However he’s been vocal in his intentions to return by WrestleMania—and by the looks of it, he’s ready.

With this new evidence, we can’t help ourselves from drafting ways the 4-time WWE Champion shows up at WrestleMania. However, it was never his abs that were holding him back

Surgery is inherently complicated. But when you have a 7’0″ 400 lbs patient on the table, the difficulty level, and maybe the size of the surgical tools drastically increase. And for Big Show, his latest trip to the operating table provided a series of very sensitive complications.

Officially, Show underwent surgery to resurface his right hip. We’re not exactly sure what that means, but it sounds like like a pretty technical job. Nonetheless, doctors and Big Show thought they had knocked out a successful operation, but earlier this year, Big Show began having some issues.

He opened up on the matter on Busted Open Radio:

“The surgery went really well, I had it done in New York. Got home, I was posting some stuff on Instagram three and a half weeks after surgery I was walking a mile, over a mile, things were coming along good. Then I got a fever. I found out that I had a surgical infection. Which is, I guess, the more I find out about these metal implants and stuff like that it’s quite high, there’s a high probability of it. I just got the unlucky draw,” he explained.

Things were so bad that Big Show needed another operation to clean out the infection. However, the brush with disaster looks to have energized Big Show and he sounds to be optimistic about his path.

“We’ve done everything we can to keep the joint clean, so… my benchings back up, my strength’s back up, I’ve dropped almost 27 pounds since January 2nd already back in the gym, so I’m back to feeling strong – I’m feeling right,” said Big Show.