Big Show Announces When He’ll Be Done With The WWE

It’s getting close to the end of the road for The Big Show. Show recently did an interview with Yahoo Sports, and during the interview was asked how many more miles he had in the tank. The largest athlete in the world said he knew exactly when his career would come to an end.

“I know I’m done February 2018. That’s when my contract ends as a full-time, live event guy. We’ll see what happens after that, whether I roll into an ambassador role or what WWE has for me. I know I’ve been with them for a long time and I have a great relationship with them. I also understand there’s a time for me to step aside and for other guys to step up. We got a lot of great new athletic talent that will probably be coming up at WrestleMania to be introduced. I don’t have any regrets or any shoulda, coulda, wouldas in my career. I’ve had a very blessed career with the greatest superstars this business has ever seen. And for me, it’s about giving that space up to those guys that are there to do it and me finding new challenges to help inspire and motivate me. That’s what I’ll be doing. Anything to keep from having to get a real job”

Show also discussed the similarities between himself at age 33 and WWE’s new giant, Braun Strowman.

“Oh geez, I don’t remember what I was like at 33. I think Braun … other than size, you can compare Braun and I, but Braun is on another level. He’s a former strongman, an incredible athlete. Very fast and very, very athletic. I think at 33 I was on a different path. I was probably around 490 pounds and I was a monster. I wasn’t necessarily as athletic as Braun.

Braun is one of the most explosive, athletic big guys I’ve been in the ring with. He’s got a unique look and he’s also pretty sharp. He’s starting to really pick up his character and the way he works in the ring and his presence. He’s still very green considering how much time he’s spent in the ring and how far he’s gone. It’s hard for me to compare myself to anybody. I always want to be as good as The Undertaker or even Kane. I think those two guys are the two best big guys ever in the business. I always get lumped into the category of I’m not really Andre [the Giant] and I’m definitely not The Undertaker. I’m somewhere lumped in the middle, so how do I fit in?

I’m kind of that freak that didn’t really have a home. I’m more than happy to bequeath that torch to Braun and he can be the freak that doesn’t have a home. Hopefully down the road before I go, we can have a nice program. That was kind of an impromptu thing that happened but I was really happy with what we did and the stories we were able to tell. It would be nice to revisit that again after WrestleMania.”

Big Show debuted in 1995 as The Giant; winning the WCW World Championship against Hulk Hogan his very first match. Show was only 23 years old at the time.

Show is a seven-time world champion, having held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WWF/E Championship twice, WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the ECW World Championship once (he is the only man to have held the WCW, WWE, World Heavyweight, and ECW titles).

Thanks to a new diet and workout regimen, the largest athlete in the world is currently in the best shape of his career.

