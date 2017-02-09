Big Drop In Last Night’s WWE RAW Ratings

With RAW coming hot off the Royal Rumble last week, anyone could have predicted this week’s episode would decrease in the ratings game. However, the WWE can not be happy with just how far RAW dropped off the map.

Last night’s episode drew 3.11 million viewers, down from 3.61 million last week. The hourly breakdown showed the usual drop in interest all throughout the evening:

Hour one: 3.33 million

Hour two: 3.16 million

Hour three: 2.84 million

The show was promoted with an injury update on Seth Rollins and Goldberg answering Brock Lesnar’s challenge. An update was never really given on Rollins and there wasn’t a single person on earth who expected Goldberg to come out and not accept the challenge.

What’s most troubling is the drop off for hour three, considering a never-before seen “dream match” between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns was billed as the main event. Perhaps the short term booking without most mainstream fans having anything invested in Joe hurt the appeal or fans just didn’t trust the WWE to follow through with the match.

With Goldberg heading into the Universal Championship picture heading into Fastlane and Wrestlemania, we’ll see if he still has the ratings draw he did last year.

